«I wanna be your slave» il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin a poche ore dall’uscita ha fatto registrare milioni di visualizzazioni su youtube e i vari canali social.



MANESKIN “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Il successo della band romana pare essere inarrestabile. Prima la vittoria a Sanremo, poi il successo all’Eurovision e infine l’ascesa mondiale. I Maneskin hanno pubblicato oggi il video ufficiale di I wanna be your slave, dopo aver alimentato l’hype sui social rilasciando alcune immagini e una brevissima clip in anteprima nei giorni scorsi.

Nel video, la band romana, mostra la parte più erotica, sensuale e selvaggia senza sovrastrutture né inibizioni. «Un inno alla sessualità libera» e un messaggio ritenuto «necessario» dalla band, perché «se tutti avessero già una mentalità aperta, questi tabù non esisterebbero ancora e non ci sarebbe neanche la necessità di parlarne. Mentre purtroppo non è affatto così, specialmente in Italia».

«I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE», IL SIGNIFICATO DEL BRANO E DEL VIDEO DI SPIEGATO DAI MANESKIN

Il brano è contenuto nell’album Teatro d’Ira – Vol. I, disco di platino in Italia, e che ha raggiunto nei giorni scorsi l’undicesima posizione nella Global Chart di Spotify, con più di 400 milioni di streaming a livello mondiale. Durante il loro tour promozionale in Europa, la band romana ha anticipato in un’intervista a Ticinonline che «Il pezzo parla sì di sesso e di come possa essere anche varia e disparata la sua interpretazione».

«Nel video – spiega Damiano – abbiamo voluto rappresentare svariate scene che nell’immaginario comune possono risultare comunque strane o disturbanti, proprio per mostrare che nella vita di molte persone sono la normalità malgrado ci siano ancora molti tabù».

L’obiettivo è anche quello di lanciare, a detta di Thomas, «un messaggio forte anche a rischio di “dividere” l’opinione pubblica, noi siamo per la libertà assoluta e la massima apertura mentale». «Per noi è un argomento importante e speriamo di fare anche una minima differenza – spiega Victoria – Quando chi ci segue ci dice “la vostra musica mi ha aiutato ad accettare quello che sono e a vivere più liberamente” per noi è una cosa davvero importante e grande».

IL TESTO DI I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

