«I wanna be your slave» il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin a poche ore dall’uscita ha fatto registrare milioni di visualizzazioni su youtube e i vari canali social.
MANESKIN “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
Il successo della band romana pare essere inarrestabile. Prima la vittoria a Sanremo, poi il successo all’Eurovision e infine l’ascesa mondiale. I Maneskin hanno pubblicato oggi il video ufficiale di I wanna be your slave, dopo aver alimentato l’hype sui social rilasciando alcune immagini e una brevissima clip in anteprima nei giorni scorsi.
Nel video, la band romana, mostra la parte più erotica, sensuale e selvaggia senza sovrastrutture né inibizioni. «Un inno alla sessualità libera» e un messaggio ritenuto «necessario» dalla band, perché «se tutti avessero già una mentalità aperta, questi tabù non esisterebbero ancora e non ci sarebbe neanche la necessità di parlarne. Mentre purtroppo non è affatto così, specialmente in Italia».
«I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE», IL SIGNIFICATO DEL BRANO E DEL VIDEO DI SPIEGATO DAI MANESKIN
Il brano è contenuto nell’album Teatro d’Ira – Vol. I, disco di platino in Italia, e che ha raggiunto nei giorni scorsi l’undicesima posizione nella Global Chart di Spotify, con più di 400 milioni di streaming a livello mondiale. Durante il loro tour promozionale in Europa, la band romana ha anticipato in un’intervista a Ticinonline che «Il pezzo parla sì di sesso e di come possa essere anche varia e disparata la sua interpretazione».
«Nel video – spiega Damiano – abbiamo voluto rappresentare svariate scene che nell’immaginario comune possono risultare comunque strane o disturbanti, proprio per mostrare che nella vita di molte persone sono la normalità malgrado ci siano ancora molti tabù».
L’obiettivo è anche quello di lanciare, a detta di Thomas, «un messaggio forte anche a rischio di “dividere” l’opinione pubblica, noi siamo per la libertà assoluta e la massima apertura mentale». «Per noi è un argomento importante e speriamo di fare anche una minima differenza – spiega Victoria – Quando chi ci segue ci dice “la vostra musica mi ha aiutato ad accettare quello che sono e a vivere più liberamente” per noi è una cosa davvero importante e grande».
IL TESTO DI I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
Run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
‘Cause you can be the beauty
And I could be the monster
I love you since this morning
Not just for aesthetic
I wanna touch your body
So fucking electric
I know you scared of me
You said that I’m too eccentric
I’m crying all my tears
And that’s fucking pathetic
I wanna make you hungry
Then I wanna feed ya
I wanna paint your face
Like you’re my Mona Lisa
I wanna be a champion
I wanna be a loser
I’ll even be a clown
Cause I just wanna amuse ya
I wanna be your sex toy
I wanna be your teacher
I wanna be your sin
I wanna be a preacher
I wanna make you love me
Then I wanna leave ya
‘Cause baby I’m your David
And you’re my Goliath
Ah-ha
Mhm, ah-ha
Because I’m the devil
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a lawyer
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a killer
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a bad guy
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a blonde girl
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a freak that
Is searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
Run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
Cause you can be the beauty
And I could be the monster
I wanna make you quiet
I wanna make you nervous
I wanna set you free
But I’m too fucking jealous
I wanna pull your strings
Like you’re my telecaster
And if you want to use me I could be your puppet
‘Cause I’m the devil
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a lawyer
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a killer
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master