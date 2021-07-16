Video
News di tenedenza

Maneskin «I wanna be your slave», Ecco il video ufficiale: Un inno alla sessualità libera

«I wanna be your slave» i Maneskin lanciano il nuovo singolo, dopo aver alimentato l’hype sui social rilasciando alcune immagini e una brevissima clip.

redazione Follow on Twitter Ultima modifica 16 Luglio 2021
3 minuti di lettura

«I wanna be your slave» il nuovo singolo dei  Maneskin a poche ore dall’uscita ha fatto registrare milioni di visualizzazioni su youtube e i vari canali social.

MANESKIN “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Il successo della band romana pare essere inarrestabile. Prima la vittoria a Sanremo, poi il successo all’Eurovision e infine l’ascesa mondiale. I Maneskin hanno pubblicato oggi il video ufficiale di I wanna be your slave, dopo aver alimentato l’hype sui social rilasciando alcune immagini e una brevissima clip in anteprima nei giorni scorsi.

Nel video, la band romana, mostra la parte più erotica, sensuale e selvaggia senza sovrastrutture né inibizioni. «Un inno alla sessualità libera» e un messaggio ritenuto «necessario» dalla band, perché «se tutti avessero già una mentalità aperta, questi tabù non esisterebbero ancora e non ci sarebbe neanche la necessità di parlarne. Mentre purtroppo non è affatto così, specialmente in Italia».

«I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE», IL SIGNIFICATO DEL BRANO E DEL VIDEO DI SPIEGATO DAI MANESKIN

Il brano è contenuto nell’album Teatro d’Ira – Vol. I, disco di platino in Italia, e che ha raggiunto nei giorni scorsi l’undicesima posizione nella Global Chart di Spotify, con più di 400 milioni di streaming a livello mondiale. Durante il loro tour promozionale in Europa, la band romana ha anticipato in un’intervista a Ticinonline che «Il pezzo parla sì di sesso e di come possa essere anche varia e disparata la sua interpretazione».

«Nel video – spiega Damiano – abbiamo voluto rappresentare svariate scene che nell’immaginario comune possono risultare comunque strane o disturbanti, proprio per mostrare che nella vita di molte persone sono la normalità malgrado ci siano ancora molti tabù».

L’obiettivo è anche quello di lanciare, a detta di Thomas, «un messaggio forte anche a rischio di “dividere” l’opinione pubblica, noi siamo per la libertà assoluta e la massima apertura mentale». «Per noi è un argomento importante e speriamo di fare anche una minima differenza – spiega Victoria – Quando chi ci segue ci dice “la vostra musica mi ha aiutato ad accettare quello che sono e a vivere più liberamente” per noi è una cosa davvero importante e grande».

IL TESTO DI I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
Run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
‘Cause you can be the beauty
And I could be the monster
I love you since this morning
Not just for aesthetic
I wanna touch your body
So fucking electric
I know you scared of me
You said that I’m too eccentric
I’m crying all my tears
And that’s fucking pathetic
I wanna make you hungry
Then I wanna feed ya
I wanna paint your face
Like you’re my Mona Lisa
I wanna be a champion
I wanna be a loser
I’ll even be a clown
Cause I just wanna amuse ya
I wanna be your sex toy
I wanna be your teacher
I wanna be your sin
I wanna be a preacher
I wanna make you love me
Then I wanna leave ya
‘Cause baby I’m your David
And you’re my Goliath
Ah-ha
Mhm, ah-ha
Because I’m the devil
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a lawyer
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a killer
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a bad guy
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a blonde girl
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a freak that
Is searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
Run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
Cause you can be the beauty
And I could be the monster
I wanna make you quiet
I wanna make you nervous
I wanna set you free
But I’m too fucking jealous
I wanna pull your strings
Like you’re my telecaster
And if you want to use me I could be your puppet
‘Cause I’m the devil
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a lawyer
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a killer
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master

Tags
redazione Follow on Twitter Ultima modifica 16 Luglio 2021
3 minuti di lettura
Per offrirti la migliore esperienza possibile questo sito utilizza cookies. Continuando la navigazione sul sito acconsenti al loro impiego in conformità della nostra Cookie Policy
© Napolipiu.com. Tutte le notizie sul calcio Napoli 24 ore su 24. Curiosità, storia di Napoli e cultura napoletana. Il sito che parla napoletano.
Back to top button

Benvenuto su napolipiu.com

Consenti gli annunci sul nostro sito Sembra che tu stia utilizzando un blocco degli annunci. Ci basiamo sulla pubblicità per finanziare il nostro sito.