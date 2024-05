Conte-Napoli, È Fatta! Romano Conferma: “Accordo Totale, Pronto il Contratto fino al 2027”

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Antonio Conte as new Napoli head coach, here we go!

Agreement reached on every detail also including add-ons, after fixed salary, image rights and staff members.

Conte will sign the contract valid until June 2027, documents approved.

Huge appointment for Napoli. pic.twitter.com/1wr16gBTd4

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2024