POPULAR definition in American English

We have almost 200 lists of words from topics as varied as types of butterflies, jackets, currencies, vegetables and knots! Our new online dictionaries for schools provide a safe and appropriate environment for children. “Discrete” means separate; “discreet” means careful or tactful. I’m sure a lot of people would agree that we live in strange times. There are many diverse influences on the way that English is used across the world today. Collocations are words that are often used together and are brilliant at providing natural sounding language for your speech and writing.

popular in American English

Start your learning journey today with our library of interactive, themed word lists built by the experts at Vocabulary.com – we’ll help you make the most of your study time! While we don’t require a minimum deposit to open, Popular Bank may consider your account closed if it has a zero balance for sixty (60) days. B. Fund the account with monies not currently on deposit with Popular Bank within 30 days and maintain an average ledger balance of $2,500 through the first 120 days of account opening; and Your Popular Bank business checking account will be credited within 30 days following the end of the month in which you completed all Offer requirements. The Offer is not available to existing Popular Bank business checking account customers, or whose accounts have been closed on or after April 27, 2026.

Vocabulary lists containing popular

Connected with, representing, or prevailing among the general public; common Of, pertaining to, or representing the people, esp. the common people Regarded with favor, approval, or affection by an acquaintance or acquaintances Regarded with favor, approval, or affection by people in general Expand your vocabulary effortlessly with personalized learning tools that adapt to your goals. Last year, we quizzed readers on the finals’ questions, and we are bringing it back by popular demand.

Global airlines responded by cutting capacity, mostly by trimming less profitable and less popular flights, such as those connecting smaller cities or flying very early or very late in the day. Already, Anthropic’s popular chatbot Claude is operating on code of which 80% the system wrote itself. Interested in learning more words like this one? Popular comes from the Latin word populus, which means people. Our online user experience is getting an update to be more mobile friendly, but your access remains the same.

Then and still today, a defining characteristic of our brand is our dedication to putting customers at the heart of everything we do. And for a limited time, you can earn a $400 cash bonus when you open a new business checking account from April 27, 2026 through July 3, 2026, and complete all qualifying activities.‡ You get a dedicated banker who understands how you operate day to day and where you want to go next. Lock in a higher rate with a higher deposit when you open an account.2

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‡This offer (the “Offer”) is for a limited time to eligible customers only and may be terminated or discontinued at any time by Popular Bank, in its sole discretion. That’s why you can count on 24/7 digital access to your Popular Bank accounts with our online and mobile banking services.3 From checking and savings accounts to loans and more, we offer financial solutions that are designed to meet your unique needs—today and in the future. Learn when to use each word correctly with clear examples. Examples are provided to illustrate real-world usage of words in context.

Popular will never ask you for your password through email, social media, or a third-party website. You https://wildhub-casino.gr/ may be charged additional fees by the ATM operator or network used including a foreign currency conversion fee. Popular Bank does not charge ATM fees at any in-network ATMs.

Open a business checking account. Get a business partner and $400.

Popular comes from the Latin word populus, which means people.

Global airlines responded by cutting capacity, mostly by trimming less profitable and less popular flights, such as those connecting smaller cities or flying very early or very late in the day.

Examples are provided to illustrate real-world usage of words in context.

You get a dedicated banker who understands how you operate day to day and where you want to go next.

The word “groovy” was popular in the 1960s but it’s outdated now.

Check out this interactive, curated word list from our team of English language specialists at Vocabulary.com – one of over 17,000 lists we’ve built to help learners worldwide! When you’re talking about popular music or art, you may sometimes shorten the word popular to “pop,” as in pop music or pop culture. Sometimes when you read a bestselling novel, you wonder why it’s so popular. Never share personal or account information such as your social security number, banking account information, or passwords with anyone. 3 Standard mobile carrier charges and rates may apply to text messages (SMS).

Check out this interactive, curated word list from our team of English language specialists at Vocabulary.com – one of over 17,000 lists we’ve built to help learners worldwide!

When you’re talking about popular music or art, you may sometimes shorten the word popular to “pop,” as in pop music or pop culture.

The word “groovy” was popular in the 1960s but it’s outdated now.

Examples are automatically compiled from online sources to show current usage.

B. Fund the account with monies not currently on deposit with Popular Bank within 30 days and maintain an average ledger balance of $2,500 through the first 120 days of account opening; and

You may be charged additional fees by the ATM operator or network used including a foreign currency conversion fee.

Examples are automatically compiled from online sources to show current usage. The word “groovy” was popular in the 1960s but it’s outdated now. Popular applies to what is accepted by or prevalent among people in general sometimes in contrast to upper classes or special groups.

Common implies usual everyday quality or frequency of occurrence

Popular Bank is the U.S. banking subsidiary of Popular, Inc. When you bank with us, you’ll experience business banking that goes beyond transactions. We’re not just here for you today; we’re here for your children, your grandchildren, and beyond. Drop a Letter Quiz Drop a letter from a word to make a totally diffe… Read More Opinions expressed in the examples do not represent those of Merriam-Webster or its editors.