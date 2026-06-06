51+ Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals Worth Shopping Now Live

E-Z UP Up to 20% off Instant Shelter products and accessories. LinkedIn Free 1-year Premium Career subscription, including one year of access to LinkedIn Learning. Asics 25% Off qualifying full-priced footwear and 30% off qualifying full-priced clothing & accessories. If an AI-powered future is one of bad updates and broken apps, then it’s absolutely not worth it. The Audible app recently had an update that introduced a cell data draining bug that cost some people real money in fees.

Running Walking Tracker Goals

The pace on the watch also seemed to have some wild jumps during runs, although the overall pace measurement was usually closer to accurate. The Armitron Connect Quantum has a metal band that you may need to take to a jeweler or watchmaker to adjust for your wrist. The AMOLED screen is bright and easy to scroll through, and the watch includes features like sleep tracking. You can sync the watch to the Armitron Connect app, which is supposed to give you more detailed breakdowns of your metrics. In terms of tracking, the watch was not as accurate as our top pick for measuring distances and the heart rate readouts were usually higher than those on our trusted heart rate monitor. For the price ($75) it’s a fairly sleek watch, but leaves a lot to be desired in tracking capability.

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They can also run for a week or more between charges, whereas you generally need to charge a smartwatch daily. The third-generation Apple Watch SE continues this watch line’s history of accurate and reliable distance tracking, heart-rate readings, and GPS, with the addition of an always-on display option. It still step counter app needs almost daily charging, but it now refills your battery’s juice much quicker — you can get an added 50% in about 30 minutes. This watch includes other Apple mainstays like Siri and Apple Music (with subscription), and it has more than six dozen workout options, plus customized workout-tracking.

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor for NBC Select, and an authority on all things food, cooking, kitchen, home, and general lifestyle.

Plus, the Dyson Airwrap is $650, and the Shark Flexstyle is $370, so the Dreame AirStyle Pro is the most budget-friendly option for a hair tool with all of these attachments.

This means we can build tools specifically designed for illness not fitness.

The app also makes it easy to follow recipes and manage your subscription.

Because they are legitimate competitors for dedicated fitness trackers, we’ve also tested the daily-activity-tracking capabilities of the comparatively pricier Apple Watch SE and the screenless Whoop 5.0.

With rowing, I got cocky during my training, and I paid for it on race day.

Runner-up: Fitbit Charge 6

Analysts’ growing pessimism over the company’s earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates lower, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to plunge in the near term. There is also a key difference between the ABR and Zacks Rank when it comes to freshness. In addition, the different Zacks Rank grades are applied proportionately to all stocks for which brokerage analysts provide current-year earnings estimates. In other words, this tool always maintains a balance among its five ranks. The ABR suggests buying Rocket Lab Corporation, but making an investment decision solely on the basis of this information might not be a good idea. According to several studies, brokerage recommendations have little to no success guiding investors to choose stocks with the most potential for price appreciation.

Hackers hijacked Instagram accounts by tricking Meta AI support chatbot into granting access

Because they are legitimate competitors for dedicated fitness trackers, we’ve also tested the daily-activity-tracking capabilities of the comparatively pricier Apple Watch SE and the screenless Whoop 5.0. If you have concerns about the appropriateness of a new exercise routine or suspect that you may have a health condition, check with a medical professional. And if an abnormal heart rate is a health concern for you, don’t rely on an activity tracker to help manage your condition.

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It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and suitable for all cooktops, according to Le Creuset. Le Creuset is starting the month off with some highly coveted deals on Dutch ovens, stainless steel cookware and more. The brand is having its Summer Cookware Event and putting their popular signature Dutch oven, stainless steel collection and their nonstick cookware lines on sale, with discounts up to 40% off. But Meta had a rare moment of mercy and listened to the Supernatural users who protested the app’s sad fate.

It’s available in 8, 10 and 12 inches and made from tri-ply stainless steel (it has three layers made from aluminum, titanium and stainless steel). It’s also dishwasher safe and suitable for all cooktop types. It’s a great opportunity to save on kitchen essentials, even if you may be cooking less during the summer months. Plus, with wedding season at its peak, Father’s Day around the corner and housewarming season happening year round, these savings will come in handy. Below, I share some of the best deals from Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event and why these pieces are worth buying. True to its push for aesthetics, the Oura Ring 5 is both more discreet and available in multiple color options.

“When a flat top dries and cools, everything is stuck on there,” Blaire says. Reviewers say they’re impressed by how effective this mosquito repellent is, with one even calling it a “game-changer” for spending time outside. The cordless device continuously diffuses a repellent into the air, creating a 20-foot protection zone around you, according to the brand. It comes with a few refill repellent cartridges to get you started, as well as a charging base — a full battery gives you about 12 hours of use, says Thermacell. With rowing, I got cocky during my training, and I paid for it on race day. I felt like my body wouldn’t adjust any of the form cues my brain was trying to send.

I found a pretty big hint about Google’s future streaming plans in an unlikely place

Skip meal prep and still hit your macros with these high-protein picks. Additionally, it might be worth trying out an ultrasonic cleaner for cleaning your glasses more thoroughly. “Even the cleanest looking glasses release hidden oil and residue once put into an ultrasonic cleaner,” says Taff. As obvious as it sounds, you should clean your glasses when they’re dirty or become hard to see through.

The new Pokemon-themed sets have the Smart Play technology that lets the figures interact — all without screens. I didn’t hate it because it kind of reminded me of a gold cigar band ring, which I always thought was pretty fashionable. But now the Oura Ring 5 blends nicely with my other rings and truly feels like a regular gold ring. No, I’m not even kidding; this ring is so thin that after I put it on, I’ve forgotten that I’ve been wearing it. But that’s not my only takeaway after wearing it just for a few days, so ahead of our full review, here are my first impressions of the Oura Ring 5. Are you saying this is something the technology my doomscrolling has made me terrified of could actually help with?

MacroFactor – Macro Tracker

Since the Fitbit Air doesn’t have a display, it relies entirely on the Google Health mobile app for tracking health, adjusting settings, or doing literally anything else you’d need a screen for. This has certainly ruffled some feathers online, particularly those belonging to longtime Fitbit users who preferred the older Fitbit app. But critics like Engadget’s Cherlynn Low found the Google Health app pretty easy to use, with a home page that does a good job of displaying pertinent information for the user. When paired with your band, Visible tracks heart rate continuously. It uses this data to provide HRV and Resting Heart Rate datapoints in the morning and pacing insights throughout the day.

Running Tracker App – FITAPP

There’s less daily cleaning but slightly more ongoing maintenance to consider. Flat-top grills and griddles can do things most standard grated grills can’t. In addition to hosting AGT, Terry will emcee a new Food Network show, 100 Cooks, which premieres on June 7, 2026, at 9 p.m.

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But for how sleek and thin it is, I would get the Oura Ring 5 over the Oura Ring 4 any day. I think the big problem that most people have with the ring is that it requires a separate paid subscription. And while that sucks, I will say it’s a pretty big bonus as part of the ring, especially given how inexpensive the subscription is. This is huge because the less work I have to do to input my workouts, the easier it is for me, as lazy as that might sound. But if I am going to spend money on a wearable like a smart ring, I want to know that it is actually smart.