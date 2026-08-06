6 Agosto 2026

Libia, l’inviata speciale dell’Onu Hanna Tetteh incontra a Tripoli il nuovo ambasciatore tedesco

Anna Gaia Cavallo 6 Agosto 2026
Hannah-Tetteh.jpg

IPA70625507 – Hanna Tetteh, UN Special envoy of the Secretary General for the horn of Africa, arrives at the opening of the at the opening of the Meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Mechanism on Libya in Tunis, on January 26, 2026. (LtoR) Hanna Tetteh, UN Special envoy of the Secretary General for the horn of Africa, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf ,Mohamed Ali Nafti,Tunisian Foreign Minister, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty pose at the opening of the Meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Mechanism on Libya in Tunis, on January 26, 2026. The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the Government of National Unity, issued a statement expressing its reservations about holding any meeting or consultation on the Libyan issue without the official participation of the Libyan state. Mohamed Hammi/Sipa Press//HAMMI_1J23495/Credit:Mohamed Hammi/SIPA/2601271615

TRIPOLI (LIBIA) (ITALPRESS) – L’inviata speciale dell’ONU in Libia, Hanna Tetteh, ha incontrato a Tripoli il nuovo ambasciatore tedesco, Arvid Enders, per discutere gli sviluppi politici, economici e di sicurezza nel paese e il sostegno della Germania al processo politico facilitato dall’ONU.

E secondo quanto riportato dall’UNSMIL su Facebook, Tetteh ha fornito un briefing sul processo politico, sul tavolo ristretto (4+4) e sui progressi compiuti finora, mentre Enders ha ribadito il sostegno della Germania al percorso facilitato dalle Nazioni Unite, sottolineando l’importanza di mantenere la pace e la stabilità in Libia.

– Foto Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS).

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