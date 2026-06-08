Best fitness app 2025: Get fit with just a smartphone

If you’re trying to bulk up, you may also want to consider using SHRED in tandem with a supplement—perhaps one found on our list of the best protein powders for muscle gain. Around the same time as the streamer partnered with Netflix, it also developed a short series with meditation app Headspace, and the Headspace Guide to Meditation is currently still available on Netflix. Good Housekeeping participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. The app is a pretty great deal at just $14.99/month, but if you want the best value, buy a year for just $89.99, which will save you 50% compared to paying month-to-month. These digital training tools are dedicated to helping your workout performance. We selected Pliability as the best app for recovery and mobility because it addresses an area most people neglect yet could benefit from enormously.

Best fitness app for those who like a little competition

Regarding setting up the app and the ease of use, Amanda gives both categories a 5-out-of-5-star rating. When choosing which fitness trackers to test, I prioritized brands known for accuracy and reliability and considered options for people of all fitness levels. I evaluated ease of use, battery life, a comfortable fit and an appealing design, as well as a variety health and activity tracking options.

Cost: How Much Will it Set You Back?

Basically, we wanted evidence that the programs weren’t just random kitchen-sink workouts, which throw a random assortment of exercises at you each day, with no overarching plan or system in place. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll lift heavier weights or run longer distances—a program with progressive overload can challenge you by way of variation via load, reps, rest time, volume, or range of motion. In fact, research shows1 that adding either weight or reps can work well to increase muscular adaptations to training. For general programming, apps earned a 4- or 5-star rating when the monthly membership fee was under $15. To earn a 4- or 5-star rating, the trial needs to last for seven days (some apps offer 14 days) and either doesn’t require your credit card to sign up or sends a reminder that your trial is about to end. However, it’s worth noting that not all categories applied to future workout app every app we tested.

If you spend a lot of time in hotel gyms—or in your home-office-that’s-also-sometimes-a-workout-space—you know what a struggle it can be to stick to a routine when you have limited access to facilities.

The app is easy to use, and allows you to follow along to a structured program, as well as gaining access to a whole host of on-demand workouts.

Strava is one of the best running apps on the market, with a free and a paid subscription to allow runners, cyclists, and walkers to keep track of their progress.

Choose from vinyasa, hatha, kundalini, yin, Iyengar, pre- and postnatal, restorative, ashtanga, partner yoga, and yoga conditioning.

The Charge 6 also features a more advanced heart rate monitor than its predecessors, which paid off in its level of accuracy during my testing.

You can follow your own route or explore Strava’s massive network of roads and trails, built by millions of athletes worldwide.

The 12 Best Workout Apps to Help You Get Fit, According to Certified Trainers

This can be a good indicator of which muscles you should focus on next, and which muscles might be a little tired from previous workouts. If you want access to salons and spas, you must purchase the higher credit memberships. The other plus is that all memberships give you access to free on-demand digital workouts, so if you can’t make it to a studio, you can at least work out at home. He’s an expert in all things Apple as well as Computer and Gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, and Live Science. You’ll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games at Dexerto.

Best for Longevity – Strength Well

Available modules include a four-week dumbbell muscle build program, a four-week metcon/HIIT program, and a six-week full gym strength gain program, among others. We give the app 5 out of 5 stars for both ease of use and equipment demands. A personal trainer said that the best form of exercise is the one you enjoy doing.

Best Free Workout App for Strength Training: Boostcamp

While it’s not the best-looking or most feature-rich tracker, the Amazfit was accurate across heart rate, activity and sleep tracking. For sleep specifically, it proved to be precise with metrics like time spent in bed and minutes spent awake. Firstly, the Venu 4 has a fully stainless steel case—versus the Venu 3’s polymer—giving it a more premium feel; however, this makes it a bit heavier than the previous model. These advanced features decrease its battery life by a few days, however. Further, you’ll pay anywhere between $50 to $150 more for this newer model. Like Garmin’s Venu 2, the Garmin Venu 3 is geared toward average gym-goers.

Workout Variety

The idea behind the method is to work toward a stronger body and build a better relationship with yourself. At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest. Each workout you log will add to a heat map, showing muscle groups used more frequently than others.

Best Workout App for Pilates: Reverse Health

Set new running goals or just hit your weekly mileage with the free Nike Run Club app. You can try the app’s race programs if you’re preparing for your first 5K or go on a guided run with a Nike running coach. No need to have Peloton equipment when you can have access to the app with a subscription. Take classes from popular coaches to help you get your run done and dusted.

Programs on a Budget: The 12 Best Free Workout Apps (

It removes the intimidation of starting out by building workouts around your ability and available equipment, and it teaches proper form through clear video demonstrations. You never have to guess what to do next, which makes it much easier to stay consistent from day one. What makes FitBudd particularly powerful is how it streamlines the entire client journey. From initial consultation and program delivery to progress tracking and ongoing communication, everything happens within the branded app environment.

The Times & The Sunday Times Homepage

For someone just starting their fitness journey, this seamless experience means you’ll never feel lost in the gym. Each workout feels perfectly created for exactly where you are right now. We selected Muscle Booster as the best workout planner because it does that specific job better than almost anything else we tested. It is not the right tool for experienced lifters who want granular weight tracking, but for anyone who wants a structured, adaptable plan and the accountability to follow it, it delivers. To cut through the noise, we tested over 40 of the most popular fitness apps and programs over several months, evaluating each one on price, ease of use, workout quality, and enjoyment. The best workout app for you will vary depending on your fitness goals, budget, preferred training method, and the level of coaching you desire.