Best Expert-Tested Workout Apps and Services for 2026

You can get exclusive programs from our top-notch trainers in one place, along with routines from other all-star content from Men’s Health, Prevention, and Runner’s World. With GoWod, you can simply select the part of the body you want to stretch out and the app will list lots of exercises and stretches to try, including video demonstrations. The basic version is free, but there are premium subscription options that offer advanced features. It operates on a subscription model, requiring users to pay for access to its content. While it may offer a free trial period, continued use necessitates a paid subscription.

FitOn (Celebrity Trainers Onboard: Freemium)

To capitalize on this, a partner with a deep understanding of the health and fitness tech is a must; this is where we can help you! Tap into the billion-dollar market and partner with Folio3 Digital Health to get a customized solution for your business goals. Our team of industry experts delivers personalized, AI-powered fitness applications that suit everyone’s goals. All our products are HIPAA-compliant, and we follow FHIR and HL7 interoperability standards for accurate, secure data exchange across multiple healthcare systems.

Health and fitness apps – statistics & facts

I also enjoy the Pilates classes, which use similar moves in each session and have plans for progression, so I found myself actually improving in a very short space of time. While there are plenty to choose from in 2025, Runna is our favourite of all the running apps. I’ve used this app myself for a year now for a mix of marathon training and regular cardio exercises.

Nike Training Club: The Best Fitness App with The Most Variety.

However, it’s worth noting that this Apple Heath-compatible fitness tracker requires a mandatory subscription, which adds to the costs. As a matter of fact, the Amazfit Band 5 might have an edge on the Inspire 3’s feature set, thanks to nifty additions like Alexa and music controls. Additionally, the Band 5 doesn’t lock its features behind a paywall or a subscription fee.

Best Fitness Apps for At Home Workouts

Most of the best fitness apps are free of charge, with the availability for subscription upgrades or in-app purchases. Some of the best are Sworkit, Nike Training Club, Daily Yoga, Freeletics, and MyFitnessPal. With scores of users around the world, Daily Yoga is your gateway to a healthy mind and body. Personalise your data, choose from amongst 100 different classes, load up a playlist, and assume the position.

I personally love when an instructor calls members out on their milestone rides, runs, or workouts. Obé offers thousands of on-demand classes, but I also love that you have the option to join live classes. The app offers up to 10 live classes every day, with a new scheduling dropping each week. After testing Pvolve during the pandemic, Wood says she began to crave the low intensity of this at-home option.

Love HIIT: Timer-Based Workouts

The Amazfit Band 5 is a budget-friendly fitness tracker compatible with Apple Health. It bundles a slew of fitness tracking features, including step & sleep monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and stress monitoring. Plus, the OLED screen is big enough to display vital information without any issues. JEFIT is a simple way to track your workouts, log your progress, and explore new exercises, all for free. After creating an account, you can customize routines, monitor your lifting and body progress, and tap into community-created plans.

How to Choose the Right Fitness App for Women Over 60

You also get unlimited access to your workouts in the apps, so you can take as many classes or workouts as you want. Strava offers both a free and paid version of the app, with the paid version offering personalized route-building and more–advanced tracking metrics. The free version tracks the most critical data, like steps taken, distance covered, pace, and your route. Les Mills+ is built around structured, science-backed programming designed to build strength and endurance over time. Many of its workouts follow repeatable formats, which helps you focus on progression rather than constantly learning new movements.

Stronglifts 5×5: The Complete Guide to Building Strength and Muscle

Surprisingly, Garmin offers a hydration monitor that constantly reminds you to drink water. We found the JEFIT app to be the best for a workout in a home gym or with your existing gym membership. We found this app to be the best for building a community and encouraging others. Some models don’t give you much in the way of swim-tracking data, while others will tell you the number of lengths, your pace, stroke rate and swimming efficiency.

LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT

Fitness trackers collect your personal health data, which must be kept secure to avoid it being used against you. Our privacy and security testing will check to see if there are any serious vulnerabilities that could be exploited. We know you want to get as much use out of your fitness tracker as possible so our tests are extensive. Fitness trackers claim to track a lot of metrics, the most common being heart rate, steps and distance.

Unless you memorize the initial preview of the workout, you have to skip through different slides to know what exercise comes next.

Workout videos can be accessed on demand and you can track your progress in the app as well, with a user profile that records past classes and any health data you wish to track.

The REAKT Performance Trainer app lets you step into a virtual athletic training gym where you can take on intense training sessions and competitive challenges.

This comprehensive approach ensures balanced progression rather than creating imbalances from overspecializing.

A pedometer is the most basic sensor and one you’ll find in any activity tracker.

If you want to build muscle or lose weight, apps like Fitbod or Push can help.

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You’ll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games at Dexerto. It’s a great resource to get into fitbit alternative the social side of running, with ‘friendly’ competition from friends and other users, and it’s great to use for any outdoor pursuit. Recommended additions to your workout include stretching periods, and Pace Prompter records your speed and tells you to slow down or speed up depending on your pace. It’s definitely worth investigating before your next running event – after all, it’s cheaper than a real running coach. As the name implies, Fitbit Premium is definitely better with one of the company’s trackers, opening up a whole bunch of additions to the base experience.