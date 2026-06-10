What Are Psychographics?

Psychographic Segmentation: Definition, Examples, and Steps

The platform shows where audiences go online, how they discover websites, and how competitors' audiences compare. Affinio uses interest-graph technology to cluster audiences by shared affinities rather than demographics. Meltwater is an enterprise-grade media intelligence platform that includes audience analytics alongside PR monitoring. Pulsar Platform combines social listening with audience intelligence to help brands monitor conversations and understand who's driving them. Enter a keyword, hashtag, or website, and SparkToro shows you which podcasts, YouTube channels, publications, and social accounts that audience follows.

Marketers use both audience demographics and psychographics data to create marketing strategies and Ads spending at a ground level. However, demographics alone will not deliver a particularly sophisticated form of segmentation compared with psychographics. Understanding the difference in psychographics vs demographics vs behavioral segmentation is a crucial piece of this puzzle. Instead of focusing on who your audience is, such as the age, the gender, the income, all those demographic factors, psychographics look at the mindset, the lifestyle, the motivation, right?

This tells you the age ranges, genders, and residing countries to use for your psychographic segmentation research. Compile the data you have already so you know where to focus your energy. As a bonus, you’ll have a head start on data collection if you’re continuously collecting customer insights. Major changes in preferences might indicate that it’s time to redo your psychographic segmentation.

Send out surveys

For some four decades, Chinese companies have absorbed carmaking know-how through joint ventures with foreign groups like Germany’s Volkswagen and Japan’s Toyota. Imagine for example that you could identify a segment of voters that is high in conscientiousness and neuroticism, and another segment that is high in extroversion but low in openness. It’s claimed the company then used these profiles for targeted advertising.

The key to questionnaires and surveys is to keep them as convenient and simple as possible.

This analysis of customer lifecycles is usually included in the growth plan of a business to determine which tactics to implement to retain or let go of customers.

All of these actions of customers are a result of two types of customer data, one is demographics and the other is Psychographics.

Top-performing videos reveal how engagement is earned, not just that it happens. When a pillar with fewer posts generates stronger engagement, it points to underused potential. And how brands uncover missed opportunities instead of guessing what to post next. Once you spot changes in views, engagement, or shares, the next step is figuring out where those shifts are coming from. The repeated drop in shares starting from September I just mentioned earlier reinforces the engagement trend in Hilton's case.

This analysis of customer lifecycles is usually included in the growth plan of a business to determine which tactics to implement to retain or let go of customers. Businesses may be segmented according to industry, business size, business location, turnover, number of employees, company technology, purchasing approach, or any other relevant variables. A successful example of hybrid segmentation came from the travel company TUI, which in 2018 developed a hybrid segmentation using a combination of geo-demographics, high-level category attitudes, and more specific holiday-related needs. Many marketers believe that behavioural variables are superior to demographics and geographics for building market segments, and some analysts have suggested that behavioural segmentation is killing off demographics. Psychographics is a very widely used basis for segmentation because it enables marketers to identify tightly defined market segments and better understand consumer motivations for product or brand choice.

Now’s time to find patterns within the data related to your psychographic segmentation variables. Here’s a step-by-step guide to building actionable psychographic segments – and a deeper connection between your brand and its target audience. More than just a demographic snapshot, it’s a rich profile that can include motivations, preferences, fears and behaviors. For example, a customer might care more about online reviews (behavioral) because they’re driven by peer validation (psychographic). With demographic data, you can profile your segments to see which demographics are more or less prevalent in your target segments.

If your typical buyer is someone who is comfortable to go with the consensus, for example, you’ll want to foreground how many other people have already used this product. It’s even more perfect because this same business owner had previously burned a massive amount of money on Facebook ads using demographic targeting. In a typical year, his company needs to sign about 400 new leases in order to keep occupancy at target. Most people are familiar with examples of demographics, like age, income, and ZIP code, which capture objective traits about a population. Post-hoc segmentation relies on access to rich datasets, usually with a very large number of cases, and uses sophisticated algorithms to identify segments.

How To Use Psychographics: The Marketer’s Guide

In practice, marketers implement market segmentation using the S-T-P framework, which stands for Segmentation → Targeting → Positioning. The goal is to identify high-yield segments—those likely to be the most profitable or exhibiting psychographics growth potential—so they can be prioritized as target markets. In marketing, market segmentation or customer segmentation is the process of dividing a consumer or business market into meaningful sub-groups of current or potential customers, known as segments. It may include hallucinated information, copyright violations, claims not verified in cited sources, original research, or fictitious references. Start by identifying the psychological traits most relevant to your customers. Psychographic data helps you go beyond surface-level targeting to outperform demographic-obsessed competitors.