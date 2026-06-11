deposit bonus 230txt

Checking Account Bonus: No Direct Deposit Required!

To earn the bonus, you must make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of account opening. You can earn a $400 cash bonus by having at least $4,000 in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days. So, whether you see a tax form in your mailbox or not, the cash you get for opening a checking or savings account is still taxable and belongs on your return.

Once Overdraft payback has been utilized, your account will then be reviewed for Overdraft Grace when applicable. 8Customers with a TD Beyond Checking accounts are eligible for monthly maintenance fee waivers on all personal savings accounts that you choose to link to your TD Beyond Checking account. 7Customers with a TD Complete Checking account are eligible for a monthly maintenance fee waiver on one personal savings account that you choose to link to your TD Complete Checking account. Upon the primary account holder’s 24th birthday the account will be subject to the monthly maintenance fee unless account requirements that waive the monthly maintenance fee are met.

She previously edited content on personal finance topics at GOBankingRates.

Bank promotions generally consist of cash bonuses when you open a new checking or savings account.

The second part of the bonus—$100 for three consecutive monthly deposits of $100 each—requires a bit more commitment, but it’s still a 30% return.

For providers without one or more types of accounts, the overall rating is modified to include only applicable categories.

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Set up qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,000 a month for two consecutive months.

You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy. In total, you can earn a $400 bonus for deposits equaling $800, for a 50% return overall. The second part of the bonus—$100 for three consecutive monthly deposits of $100 each—requires a bit more commitment, but it’s still a 30% return. That’s many times better than the current median return of about 18% among checking account bonuses we track. The first traunch of the bonus—$300 for a single direct deposit of $500—is exceptionally valuable, providing a 60% return on your deposit.

For more information, please review the applicable Wells Fargo Debit and ATM Card Terms and Conditions. The actions required for this bonus are separate from the actions available to avoid the monthly service fee. We will report the bonus as income to tax authorities, as required by applicable law.

Your first monthly qualifying direct deposit(s) totaling at least $1,000 must post to your Spending Account within 60 days of when you open the account. Neither TD Bank US Holding Company, nor its subsidiaries or affiliates, is responsible for the content of the third-party sites hyperlinked from this page, nor do they guarantee or endorse the information, recommendations, products or services offered on third party sites. We may decline or return transactions that would result in an overdraft. 12For certain eligible direct deposits, we may make funds available for your use up to two business days before we receive the funds from your payor with our service, TD Early Pay. Transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle.

How to avoid the monthly service fee

Open a personal checking account, set up direct deposit and meet all deposit and balance requirements1 to earn your bonus.

Your first monthly qualifying direct deposit(s) totaling at least $1,000 must post to your Spending Account within 60 days of when you open the account.

There are no monthly fees or minimum deposit requirements for the account, and it earns a small amount of interest (0.10%) which beats the 0% you get from most other checking accounts.

(When the primary account owner reaches the age of 25, age can no longer be used to avoid the monthly service fee.)

These qualifying activities for the offer must be completed within 30 calendar days of opening the Chime Checking Account.

What is the impact of opening new bank accounts on credit score? Have direct deposits totaling $500 or more put into your new checking account within 90 days of opening your account. Open a no monthly maintenance fee Access Checking account, or view our other checking account options. We’ll pay your bonus within 30 days of you making the second consecutive monthly qualifying direct deposit(s).

Here’s how to earn your $600 checking account bonus.

Then, set up and receive at least two direct deposits, each of $500 or more, within 75 days of account opening. There are no monthly fees or minimum deposit requirements for the account, and it earns a small amount of interest (0.10%) which beats the 0% you get from most other checking accounts. BMO Bank is currently offering a new account bonus on its Smart Advantage and Smart Money checking accounts. Here’s a round-up of personal bank account bonuses you may want to consider if you’re in the market for a new checking or savings account. Yes, opening a checking account online is usually pretty safe, as long as you’re on the bank’s official website or app and you switch on the proper protections.

A variety of Citizens checking accounts all have the same promotional offer, giving you options with various fee levels and features. Banner Bank will monitor the balances maintained in your account during the qualification period to determine bonus amount paid, if applicable. Micro-deposits are small deposits, typically less than $1, that are sent to your account to verify it is the correct account. To qualify for the personal checking offer, you must not already have a personal checking account with Banner Bank.

Bank promotions generally consist of cash bonuses when you open a new checking or savings account. Tony began his NerdWallet career as a writer and worked his way up to editor and then to head of content on the banking team. She previously edited content on personal finance topics at GOBankingRates. Ruth Sarreal is an editor and content strategist covering consumer banking topics at NerdWallet. (When the primary account owner reaches the age of 25, age can no longer be used to avoid the monthly service fee.)

The amount of the bonus paid will be based on qualifying direct deposits, totaling the amounts listed below plus qualifying transactions as listed below, all completed within 90 calendar days of the account opening date. New checking customers can earn up to $500 by opening a new eligible checking account, then setting up and receiving qualifying direct deposits into the new account within 90 days of account opening. You must receive a total of $1,000 or more in qualifying electronic deposits to your account within 90 calendar days of account opening.

We identified the 10 best checking accounts that are free to open and maintain. New bank account offers like bonuses are cash incentives for new customers who open bank accounts. Earn $50 or $400 when you sign up and set up eligible direct deposit after opening a new SoFi online bank account. To qualify https://dicepalace.casino/nl/ for the reward, the new Virtual Wallet product must be opened online and a qualifying direct deposit(s) must be received within the first 60 days. These qualifying activities for the offer must be completed within 30 calendar days of opening the Chime Checking Account. New Chase checking customers can earn a $400 bonus by opening a Chase Total Checking® account and making direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of enrollment.