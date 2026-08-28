Leknessund vince la settima tappa della Vuelta, Pogacar allunga nella generale

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La settima tappa della Vuelta 2026 è di Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X-Mobility). Il norvegese attacca ai -20 km e riporta la Norvegia a vincere una tappa nella corsa spagnola dopo 16 anni, prendendosi la Vall d’Alba-Aramon Valdelinares dopo 3h49’47”. È doppietta norvegese e doppietta per la Uno-X-Mobility, con Tobias Halland Johannessen secondo a 34″ dal connazionale. Terzo il belga Wout van Aert (Team Visma| Lease a Bike) a 47″. Quarto a 58″ Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) davanti ai colombiani Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (EF-Education/Easy Post) e Ivan Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma), rispettivamente quinto e sesto a 1’13” e 1’16” dalla vetta.

Completano la top ten il kazako Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team), settimo a 1’44”, l’irlandese Edward Dunbar (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), ottavo a 1’51”, Leo Biasaux (Decathlon CMA CGM Team), nono a 1’53”, e Raul Garcia Pierna (Movistar), decimo a 2’14.

Tadej Pogacar (Uae Team Emirates) arriva con 4’23” di ritardo da Leknessund ma guadagna 15 secondi su Enric Mas (Movistar) e allunga a +3’50” sullo spagnolo. Terzo Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) a 4’50” davanti a Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team), che prende la quarta posizione di Richard Carapaz (EF Education/Easy Post), che sprofonda in settima piazza a 6’12” da Pogacar.

L’ORDINE DI ARRIVO

1. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility in 3h49’47”2. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility a 34″3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike a 47″4. Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious a 58″5. Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost a1’13”6. Ivan Sosa (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma a 1’16”7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team a 1’44”8. Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team a 1’51”9. Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team a 1’53”10. Raúl García Pierna (Esp) Movistar a 2’14”

LE CLASSIFICHE GENERALI

CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA ROSSA)1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Emirates XRG in 19h32’37”2. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team a 3’50”3. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe a 4’50”4. Felix Gall (Aut) a 5’01”5. Sepp Kuss (Usa) a 6’05”6. Oscar Onley (Gbr) a 6’06”7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) a 6’12”8. Mattias Skjelmose (Dnk) a 7’17”9. Harold Tejada (Col) a 7’46”10. Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) a 9’29”

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 1042. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Emirates XRG 102 punti3. James Matthew Brennan (Gbr) Visma-Lease a Bike 60

MIGLIOR SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Emirates XRG 29 punti2. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 193. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 14

MIGLIOR GIOVANE (MAGLIA BIANCA)1. Oscar Onley (Gbr) Netcompany Ineos in 19h38’43”2. Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious a 3’48”3. Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team a 6’07”

-Foto IPA Agency-

(ITALPRESS).

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