L’Egitto condanna le “ripetute incursioni israeliane” in Siria

IPA88328360 – Emergency personnel walk along a road as smoke rises from the blast site near Sarmada, in the northern Idlib countryside, Syria, on September 9, 2026. At least 14 people were killed and 11 others wounded in the blast at the facility in the Burj al-Nimra area on the road to Sarmada, according to the Idlib Health Directorate. Syrian authorities said the site was being used for the temporary collection of weapons, ammunition and other remnants of war before they were transferred elsewhere. The initial explosion was followed by secondary detonations and fires, damaging vehicles and structures around the site and complicating efforts by Civil Defense, emergency teams and Syrian Red Crescent personnel to reach victims and search the rubble for missing people. The cause of the explosion had not been determined, while emergency crews continued working to extinguish fires and secure unexploded ordnance scattered around the area.//MIDDLEEASTIMAGES_MEI-SYR-ORAW-SWDBK-20260909-007/Credit:Omar Alba

IL CAIRO (EGITTO) (ITALPRESS) – L’Egitto ha condannato “le ripetute incursioni israeliane in territorio siriano”, definendole “una grave violazione della sovranità della Repubblica araba siriana”, della sua unità e integrità territoriale, nonché del diritto internazionale.

Secondo quanto riferito dal ministero egiziano degli Esteri in una nota diffusa oggi, il Cairo ha ribadito “il proprio netto rifiuto di tutte le violazioni e incursioni israeliane in territorio siriano”, avvertendo che il protrarsi di tali azioni rischia di alimentare le tensioni e compromettere la sicurezza e la stabilità della regione. L’Egitto ha inoltre rinnovato la propria piena solidarietà alla Siria e il sostegno alla sua sovranità, unità e integrità territoriale, sottolineando la necessità del ritiro di Israele dai territori siriani occupati e del rispetto dell’Accordo di disimpegno del 1974.

– Foto Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS).

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